Heaviest snow arrives late tonight!

BALTIMORE — Happy Saturday! Here are the key takeaways from the winter storm this weekend:



Snow arrives from the south between 8 PM - 11 PM

Snowfall rates may reach 1–2 inches per hour through Sunday morning

Expect continuous snow from midnight through late Sunday morning

Snow transitions to sleet and freezing rain around midday Sunday

The storm ends around midnight Sunday night

The highest risk for freezing rain appears to be along the Chesapeake Bay and the Delmarva Peninsula. Farther north—into northern Baltimore County and Carroll County—a transition to sleet looks more likely. A unusually long period of cold air invades the region this week. Nighttime lows will drop into the single digits, with wind chills below zero. Untreated roads and sidewalks may remain icy for several days.

Stay safe everyone!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Sunday Snow to sleet/freezing rain. The snow and sleet could be heavy at times. High near 29. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night Freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all freezing rain. Low around 20. Northeast wind around 5-15 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 7.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.