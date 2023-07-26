Heating up!

BALTIMORE — Today through the rest of the week will turn hotter! Today, highs will climb into the low to mid-90s with more sunshine. There is a chance of a couple of isolated strong storms on Thursday afternoon/evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the top concerns. Get ready because Baltimore will experience the hottest air mass of the summer season thus far late-week! Temps near the triple digits and it will certainly feel like it! Saturday will also be hot and steamy with triple digit heat index values. A cold front moves in from the Great Lakes region this weekend-sparking showers and thunderstorms. This will help drop the humidity and send temperatures back into the low to mid-90s on Sunday. High temperatures early next week will range in the upper-80s early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 8 to 15 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 104.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 107.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 89.