Heat Wave!!!

With southerly flow dominating our forecast this week --- it's no wonder temperatures will be rising.

We should be at 76° this week but we be above that for the foreseeable future! By Wednesday we will already be 10° above the seasonal average.

I know what you're thinking-- it's getting hot....so where's the humidity?

While the southeast will see an uptick-- we won't see a major shift here in Maryland. Manageable conditions will remain in place for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will continue climbing as we head towards the weekend, with afternoon highs climbing into the 90s! Humidity this weekend will tick up a little bit-- and it will be a LITTLE sticky---but not overwhelming!

