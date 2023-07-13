Heat & humidity increase!

BALTIMORE — Hot and sticky today with highs in the mid-90s. There is a chance of a few isolated showers and storms this evening. A couple of the storms could be on the stronger side. Damaging wind and large hail will be the top concerns. The tornado threat is low, but there is a greater chance of seeing a spin up to the west of the metro. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). A greater Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in effect for northwest Frederick and Carroll counties. Scattered storms are possible on Friday, and some of these may be on the stronger side as well. If you have plans this weekend, Sunday looks more active with more widespread showers and storms. The 90s stick around for both Saturday and Sunday. Staying very toasty early next week with highs in the low to mid-90s with drier conditions mid-week.

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 93.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.