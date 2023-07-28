Heat alerts in place today

BALTIMORE — An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for areas along the western side of the Bay as heat indices will be up to 110°. Heat Advisories are in effect for our northwest suburbs as heat indices will be up to 109°. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible northwest of I-95 this afternoon, so those areas will be under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. A cold front brings another round of showers and storms on Saturday afternoon and the Storm Prediction Center has the majority of central Maryland under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). Damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado are possible. Sunday is trending drier and the heat finally breaks! Temperatures go from the upper-90s on Saturday to the upper-80s om Sunday! Looking mostly rain free early next week with lower humidity with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Have a sunny day and stay cool!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 87.