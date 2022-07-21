Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat Advisories today

Feeling like 105-109°...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete Wednesday weather
Posted at 3:25 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 03:25:49-04

BALTIMORE — Heat Advisories go into effect at 11 AM - 8 PM for areas along the Bay as highs climb into the upper-90s with heat indices reaching 105°-109°! A disturbance brings a chance of a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late-afternoon/early evening hours south and east of I-95. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper-90s Friday and Saturday, and it will feel like the triple digits. Nearing record warmth on Sunday as temperatures could hit 100°! The heat wave will continue into next week with highs in the low-90s with shower and storm chances.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 104. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 97. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Sunday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018