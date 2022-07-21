Heat Advisories today

BALTIMORE — Heat Advisories go into effect at 11 AM - 8 PM for areas along the Bay as highs climb into the upper-90s with heat indices reaching 105°-109°! A disturbance brings a chance of a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late-afternoon/early evening hours south and east of I-95. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper-90s Friday and Saturday, and it will feel like the triple digits. Nearing record warmth on Sunday as temperatures could hit 100°! The heat wave will continue into next week with highs in the low-90s with shower and storm chances.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 104. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 97. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Sunday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.