Heat Advisories in place again

BALTIMORE — Nearing record warmth again today as temperatures climb to 100 degrees. Heat index values will range between 100-105 degrees again. A Heat Advisory is in place for areas northwest of the Bay from noon - 7 PM. A cold front approaches the region on Thursday, dropping temperatures into the low to mid-90s late-week. This front will generate showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. It will linger into the weekend-keeping showers and thunderstorms around central Maryland. Finally feeling relief from the intense heat this weekend as the heat wave breaks and temperatures will trend more seasonal, in the 80s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.