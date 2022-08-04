Heat Advisories in effect today

BALTIMORE — A heat advisory has been issued for the area from 11 am to 8 pm, as heat index values may top 105°! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s today with plenty of sunshine. Showers and a couple of isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. It will feel like the triple digits on Friday as well with the chance for some showers and storms late day. These storms could put down a heavy amount of rain and cause for some localized flash flooding. These storms could also produce gusty winds. The chance for pop up showers and storms lingers into the weekend with high temperatures in the low-90s. This trend continues into early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.