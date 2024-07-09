Heat Advisories are in place today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Heat Advisories are already in place today from noon-8 PM as heat index values up to 110° can be expected. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper-90s with heat index values well over 100° through Wednesday. Make sure to stay safe and hydrated! The weather pattern turns rainy late-week, as some of Beryl's tropical moisture collides with a stalled front. The weather pattern dries out heading into the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. South wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday Mostly Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Monday Mostly Sunny, with a high near 96.