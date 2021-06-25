Headed For Triple Digit Heat Indices!

WMAR

Well, it's summer....and now we're about to feel like it!

Heat index is a measure indicating the level of discomfort the average person experiences as a result of the combined effects of the temperature and humidity. Simply put, it's the apparent temperature your body "feels", which is why we often refer to it is a "feels like temp".

Heat indices are climbing over the next few days.... it will feel like the 90s, gradually climbing towards 100° by Tuesday. Some areas could feel a little hotter--so a heat advisory may be issued.

Remember to hydrate and limit your time outdoors-- all heat related illnesses become possible when the heat index climbs above 90°.

