Watch
Weather

Actions

Headed For Triple Digit Heat Indices!

Why you should hydrate...
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 18:55:21-04
p1.JPG

Well, it's summer....and now we're about to feel like it!

Heat index is a measure indicating the level of discomfort the average person experiences as a result of the combined effects of the temperature and humidity. Simply put, it's the apparent temperature your body "feels", which is why we often refer to it is a "feels like temp".

Heat indices are climbing over the next few days.... it will feel like the 90s, gradually climbing towards 100° by Tuesday. Some areas could feel a little hotter--so a heat advisory may be issued.

p2.JPG

Remember to hydrate and limit your time outdoors-- all heat related illnesses become possible when the heat index climbs above 90°.

#staysafe

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018