Hazy skies return

BALTIMORE — Smoke from the Canadian wildfires spills into the region and will impact the air quality today and leave skies looking a bit hazy. The majority of the state will be under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert. You can expect a break in the rain activity today with highs in the low to mid-80s. The bulk of Friday will be dry, however, showers and storms could develop towards the evening with temperatures flirting with 90°. Kicking off the first day of July with scattered showers and possible storms as a warm front lifts through the region. Depending on the timing of the storm system, we could be placed in the warm sector-allowing storm chances to spill into Sunday. This will increase the humidity and will keep temps in the mid to upper-80s this weekend. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s early next week. The associated cold front will swing through-sparking another round of widely scattered showers and storms. Good news for firework celebrations...guidance is trending drier for Tuesday. Hopefully this remains the case.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.