Happy last day of December

Good morning, happy 2026 Eve! Hope this year has been good to you.

Blustery conditions continue this morning with light snowflakes falling. Most snow activity is expected to stop around sunrise and should not impact travel. Winds will be present yet again in today's forecast, with gusts in the 20s. We will see another chance at a few snow showers Thursday morning as well. Following the first, we will see dry conditions take over. The 30s will be fairly consistent for daytime highs.

Overnight A chance of flurries before 3am, then a chance of light snow or flurries after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

New Year's Day Sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

