Happy Labor Day

Good morning!

A beautiful end to our Holiday weekend, with more sunshine projected for this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will climb slowly over the next few hours with the upper 70s and low 80s expected. A nice breeze will add to the day, with a little fall comfort to battle out the sunshine. Dry conditions continue for the next few days. By midweek, we will see a few pop-up showers and storms return to the forecast.

Happy Holiday!

Overnight Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77.