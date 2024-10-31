Happy Howl-oween Maryland!

BALTIMORE — Happy Halloween! Temperatures will be fang-tastically warm this afternoon with highs warming up to 80°! Clouds will build in and winds will pick up later today as a cold front approaches. Light showers slide through on Friday morning. Any rainfall we see should be light, but we will take anything we can get! Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 60s. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 AM Sunday, so don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour. Trending milder next week with highs in the 70s and added clouds.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.