Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Groundhog Day!

Sun-filled weekend!
Rain returns Thursday night into Friday. There is a slight chance for a few showers to stick around for the am commute. Ample sunshine this weekend with cooler temperatures in the 40s on Saturday, and in the low-50s on Sunday. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/milder-late-week
today.png
Posted at 2:22 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 02:22:46-05

BALTIMORE — Light showers should taper off by mid-morning. Highs climb into the low-50s with gradually clearing through the afternoon and evening. High pressure builds into the region this weekend - yielding ample sunshine and cool temperatures. Sunday will be slightly milder, in the low-50s. Temperatures in the morning will be ranging below freezing. Starting next week off sunny and seasonal with highs in the mid to upper-40s. Remaining dry through mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of rain until 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light west wind becoming north 8-16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5-15 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018