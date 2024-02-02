Happy Groundhog Day!

BALTIMORE — Light showers should taper off by mid-morning. Highs climb into the low-50s with gradually clearing through the afternoon and evening. High pressure builds into the region this weekend - yielding ample sunshine and cool temperatures. Sunday will be slightly milder, in the low-50s. Temperatures in the morning will be ranging below freezing. Starting next week off sunny and seasonal with highs in the mid to upper-40s. Remaining dry through mid-week.
7 Day Forecast:
Today A slight chance of rain until 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light west wind becoming north 8-16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5-15 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.