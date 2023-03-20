Happy first day of Spring!

BALTIMORE — After a chilly start to the week, highs will rebound back into the low to mid-50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Looking bright and beautiful for the first day of Spring! Clouds increase Tuesday with milder temperatures, in the low-60s. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s late-week! This comes with a catch, as multiple chances for rain are in the cards on Thursday through the weekend.

Happy Spring!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind around 6 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 61.