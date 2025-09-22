Happy first day of fall!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday and first day of Autumn! Clouds will gradually erode this afternoon, with most areas remaining dry today. High temperatures will be seasonal for this time of year, in the mid to upper-70s! Scattered showers develop on Tuesday and Wednesday. A front swings through the region late-week, bringing widespread rain showers to the area. The area will dry out this weekend with seasonal highs in the upper-70s!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.