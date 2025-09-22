Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Happy first day of fall!

Dry skies for the Ravens game...
Your Monday will start off cloudy, with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a stray shower across western parts of the state Monday, but most will stay dry! A front slides through Tuesday delivering scattered showers during the afternoon. Rain amounts will be low, with most areas picking up a quarter inch or less.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday and first day of Autumn! Clouds will gradually erode this afternoon, with most areas remaining dry today. High temperatures will be seasonal for this time of year, in the mid to upper-70s! Scattered showers develop on Tuesday and Wednesday. A front swings through the region late-week, bringing widespread rain showers to the area. The area will dry out this weekend with seasonal highs in the upper-70s!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

