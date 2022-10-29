Halloween Outlook - gloomy with isolated showers

WMAR

Increasing clouds are in the forecast for Sunday as an area of low pressure will slide closer to our region. By Monday, we will see more clouds and the chance for spotty showers filter in just time in time for trick-or-treaters. I do not expect for these showers to be intense - as a matter of fact, a more stratiform (light constant) rain chance looks to be the most likely scenario.

Temperatures will still climb into the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon, but will fall into the 50s as we head into the evening hours. I wouldn't cancel any Halloween outings— after all this is the one holiday that a little bit of gloom actually goes with the theme. Temperatures increase for the rest of the work week as afternoon highs will hover near 70°.

