Gusty morning showers

BALTIMORE — Gusty widespread rain will continue through the morning commute, so make sure to give yourself some extra time! Temperatures will also be at their warmest then as we see most of us in the upper-50s and low-60s. The rain will taper off by the afternoon hours but cold and blustery air will follow it. This will drop our afternoon temperatures into the 50s and 40s before we plummet to the 20s during the overnight hours. The weekend will be drier and slowly warm back up from the 40s on Saturday to the mid 50s on Sunday. As we head into the new work week, we will see another stretch of showery weather each day. While not complete washouts, you will certainly want to hold on to an umbrella in case of anything. Temperatures will continue to stick in the mid 50s and even hit 60 on Thursday.

Happy Friday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers before 1pm. Temperature rising to near 62 by 9am, then falling to around 46 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Washington's Birthday A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.