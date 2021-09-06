Watch
Lovely Labor Day Weather!

Milder Temps...
Posted at 6:04 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 06:26:49-04

High pressure will build into the region today, bringing back sunshine and dry conditions for Labor Day festivities! Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon and skies will be clear tonight--allowing temperatures to drop into the 50s and low-60s. More sunshine will prevail into Tuesday. There will be a chance for showers and perhaps an isolated storm or two as a cold front moves into the region Wednesday. In the wake of the cold front clearing out early Thursday, temperatures will a a dip down into the lower-80s thanks to northwest winds.

Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 86.

