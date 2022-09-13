Gradual clearing today

BALTIMORE — Waving goodbye to the cold front as it pushes offshore. Clouds will gradually erode and sunshine increases late-day with highs in the low-80s. The forecast is looking amazing for the rest of the week... buckets of sunshine and seasonal temperatures! Warming occurs next week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers before 9am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 56.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 87.