Gradual clearing on this Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! There will be plenty of clouds to start the day with gradual clearing expected this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the low-60s! Warming up near 70° on Saturday and Sunday with an uptick in the humidity. All that energy will fuel a round of storms into Sunday evening. Our main concern will be damaging winds. Next week, skies clear out and temperatures warm back into the 60s and 70s. Shower chances are back by Thursday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 61. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Showers. High near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night Showers. Low around 46.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.