Grab the umbrella today!

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will climb back into the mid-50s today with mostly cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rain showers. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts between 0.50-1.50" on average can be expected before the rain tapers before midnight. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 60° and skies will be drier. A quick-moving system passes overhead on Friday- sparking a few isolated rain showers in the afternoon. The weather pattern will be dry this weekend for New Year's festivities, with cooler temperatures in the upper-40s. Right now, it looks like we will kick off the new year on a mostly dry and a chilly note.
Stay sunny!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Widespread dense fog, mainly between 8am and 10am. High near 55. East wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 PM. Low around 47. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday A chance of rain before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
New Year's Day Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.