Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Grab the umbrella today!

The 50s stick around this week...
Good Tuesday everyone! It is cold and foggy here in Maryland with some showers on the way. Temps hang in the upper 40s and low 50s. Wednesday gives us some much-needed rainfall and temps mild up. READ MORE:https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/rain-showers-begin-to-slide-in
highs.png
Posted at 2:30 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 04:01:04-05

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will climb back into the mid-50s today with mostly cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rain showers. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts between 0.50-1.50" on average can be expected before the rain tapers before midnight. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 60° and skies will be drier. A quick-moving system passes overhead on Friday- sparking a few isolated rain showers in the afternoon. The weather pattern will be dry this weekend for New Year's festivities, with cooler temperatures in the upper-40s. Right now, it looks like we will kick off the new year on a mostly dry and a chilly note.

Stay sunny!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Widespread dense fog, mainly between 8am and 10am. High near 55. East wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 PM. Low around 47. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday A chance of rain before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
New Year's Day Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018