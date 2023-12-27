Grab the umbrella today!

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will climb back into the mid-50s today with mostly cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rain showers. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts between 0.50-1.50" on average can be expected before the rain tapers before midnight. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 60° and skies will be drier. A quick-moving system passes overhead on Friday- sparking a few isolated rain showers in the afternoon. The weather pattern will be dry this weekend for New Year's festivities, with cooler temperatures in the upper-40s. Right now, it looks like we will kick off the new year on a mostly dry and a chilly note.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Widespread dense fog, mainly between 8am and 10am. High near 55. East wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 PM. Low around 47. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday A chance of rain before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

New Year's Day Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.