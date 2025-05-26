Good morning Maryland- Memorial Day looks dry this year!

Good morning,

Memorial Day is in full swing with cloudy skies to start off. I do not think it is much of a pool day with temperatures only in the 70s this afternoon, but we will get some scheduled sunshine by then. Winds have slowed since the weekend making for a rather comfortable day ahead. Clouds will rush back in late this afternoon and evening, but we will steer clear of any rain until after the holiday. Tuesday brings the chance for some rain, still needed at this point, with it picking up into Wednesday. This will hit temps slightly but we expect a major warm-up by the end of the workweek. While we do need rain, we will catch another break in the weather this weekend with forecasted dry skies. Something to look forward to to get you through the workweek.

Overnight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday Showers. High near 65.

Wednesday Night Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.