Good looking forecast for the fourth

Good morning! Happy Fourth of July!

Starting off quiet and calm for the holiday, with the 70s settled over the state. Temperatures warm a little as the sun rises, and by midd,ay we see a push towards the 90s for daytime highs. Conditions are looking near perfect for any outdoor festivities to kick off the extended weekend. We expect dry skies and humidity to stay low throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds are not looking to develop for the majority of us, making for a blank slate later on in the evening when the events and fireworks start. The weekend is also looking pretty favorable, with temperatures slightly above average and our dry streak expected to continue.

Have a safe weekend!

Overnight Clear, with a low around 67.

Independence Day Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.