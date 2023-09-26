Gloomy weather lingers

BALTIMORE — A persistent northeasterly onshore wind flow will keep patchy fog, drizzle, and light rain around through mid-week with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. Temperatures will rise into the lower-70s late-week. Brighter skies are on the horizon for the weekend! High pressure builds in- increasing sunshine and temperatures, into the mid to upper-70s. Possibly starting off early next week with afternoon highs near 80s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain before 9am, then patchy drizzle with a chance of rain after 9am. Patchy fog between 9am and noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Patchy drizzle with a chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain between midnight and 3am. Patchy fog before 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.