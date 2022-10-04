Watch Now
Gloomy forecast for Ocean City

Surface low keeps it dreary...
Posted at 10:31 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 22:38:31-04
p1.JPG

A coastal low will continue to linger off the coast of Maryland through Wednesday. Winds have been gusting 30+ mph and will increase as we head into Tuesday. Even though this is not a tropical low, tropical storm force wind gusts (39+mph) is in the forecast for a large part of the day. At times, winds will gust up to 50mph, which means the choppy waters that we observed today will only become more unsettled.

p2.JPG

In addition, more rain will continue to flow in as winds blow counterclockwise around the low. An additional 2-3" will be possible in these coastal communities. A brief warmup to end the work week, with cooler air filtering in just in time for the weekend.

p3.JPG

