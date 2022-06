WMAR

Northwesterly flow will not only bring cooler temperatures this weekend, but will also bring drier air our way. That means it will be very comfortable to be out and about this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s Saturday afternoon with an abundance of sunshine!

Late Saturday a secondary front will slide through our area and reinforce the region with high pressure and northerly flow. That means more dry air and slightly cooler temperatures will trickle in Sunday.

