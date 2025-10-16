Frosty mornings ahead!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Sunny skies today with below normal temperatures, in the low to mid-60s. It will be a frosty start to Friday, with wake-up temperatures in the low-40s! Seasonal readings this weekend with highs in the upper-60s on Saturday and low-70s on Sunday. A cold front brings showers to the area Sunday evening which will spill over into Monday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Partly cloudy with a low around 47.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.