Frost & freeze alerts this morning

BALTIMORE — Another freezing start to the morning, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s during the afternoon. A much needed warming trend starts to close out the work week and start off the weekend. Saturday will be the best day for outdoor activities as we'll be back in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Sunday night will see some late rain showers move in and linger overnight for a drier and warmer work week settles in.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 42. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.