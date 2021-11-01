Frost/Freeze Alerts Possible This Week

WMAR

Forgive me... I'm going to channel my colleagues (and Flo Rida & T-Pain) for a minute.

If you like the "boots with the fur" you're going to have plenty of time to wear them this week. Morning temperatures are in the 30s for the rest of the work week. Beyond that, we could see some frost/freeze alerts as early as Wednesday as morning temperatures will be near freezing across many locations.

These temperatures are a little cooler than they should be for this time of year. Our morning temperatures right now should be in the lower 40s, morning temps shouldn't dip into the mid/lower 30s for a few more weeks.

