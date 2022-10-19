Frost & freeze alerts in effect this morning

BALTIMORE — A chilly morning as some locations in northern Maryland wakes up to freezing temperatures. The afternoon will yet again remain unseasonably cool as temperatures struggle to reach the mid 50s. Thursday begins the warming trend thanks to a switch in our winds, as they begin to come in from the south. Highs will get into the mid to upper 50s. The 60s return for Friday and Saturday with more sunshine. Clouds and a late chance for showers move in on Sunday but temperatures will stay on the warmer side. This will kick off a slightly above average streak to start of the next work week.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 37. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.