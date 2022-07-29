From showers to sunshine

BALTIMORE — The mugginess continues but there is relief in the near future as a cold front will sweep through our area this afternoon and evening. The only bad thing is that before the relief, the threat of thunderstorms is there as well. Some of these storms may be on the strong to severe side and could end up producing damaging winds in strong cells along with heavy downpours. The weekend then dries out for a beautiful Saturday and almost as nice Sunday. Late day showers on Sunday could put a damper on any outdoor plans but should not delay any earlier ones. Monday the showers linger and a slight chance for showers still sticks with us on Tuesday. For the middle of next week we are expecting to get back into the low 90s as another hot streak begins to appear.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west wind.

Sunday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 94.