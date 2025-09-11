From rain to shine on your Thursday

Good morning, happy Thursday!

Cloudy and muggy around town with a little drizzle left over from Wednesday. Nice and warm though for start-up temperatures, with the 60s as you head out the door. From there on out the afternoon hours turn nice and temperatures continue to rise. Highs are scheduled for the 80s this afternoon. We are consistent over the next several days, with temperatures rounding out at or near 80 degrees. We have brought back a slight chance at showers for Monday.

Overnight A chance of showers, mainly before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.