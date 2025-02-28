Friday cools off a bit with breezy conditions

Good morning!

Friday looks a little different from our set up 24 hours ago, with dry conditions to start us off. Winds are also a notable change for the last leg of the workweek and will continue to be breezy throughout the day. Temperatures struggle today with highs in the 50s. Sunshine with a mixture of clouds will carry us through the majority of the morning and afternoon hours, helping to boost our temps a bit. The weekend is trending dry, with another surge of warmer air on Saturday. Temperatures will have a bit of back and forth over the next several days, but a lot of them are trending above our normals for this time of year.

Have a great day!

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Rain. High near 65.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.