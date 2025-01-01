Fresh start for 2025 forecast

Happy New Year to all who celebrate!

A fantastic start to 2025 with mild temperatures and clearing skies. The 40s stick around for a bit of the morning hours, along with some leftover moisture. Patchy fog may be an issue for the early morning hours of the day. Sunshine pushes through for Wednesday afternoon and gets highs into the 50s. Very mild for the day with a mixture of sun and clouds. Dry for the next stretch of days and right around normal for temperatures. Our next system will bring a shot of cold with the 30s and a slow recovery for temperatures. Some winter weather looks to be on its way for the start of next week, we will keep a close eye on this one.

Have a fantastic Wednesday!

New Year's Day Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday A chance of rain and snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Monday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.