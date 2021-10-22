Forecasting For Football!

WMAR

The weekend is looking a little cooler than the last few days. A series of cold fronts plus a few more clouds will have temperatures struggling to get into the upper 60s Saturday. I expect partly cloudy skies to be a big part of the weekend forecast. If you're heading out to Hughes Stadium, I'd at least bring a light jacket!

Sunday will be the more comfortable of the weekend days as southerly flow will make it feel a few degrees warmer. I think we'll briefly hit 70° in Baltimore, but most of the area will only climb into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will build late evening and a few showers will be possible as we head into the overnight hours.

Enjoy the weekend!