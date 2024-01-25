Foggy with showers

BALTIMORE — A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for northeast Maryland until 9 AM as visibilities could be reduced to a quarter mile or less. Scattered light to moderate rain showers will linger throughout the day. Temperatures will warm near 60°. The showers combined with the rapid snowmelt may lead to isolated flooding along small streams and creeks. Friday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid-60s with some lingering showers into the morning. Behind the cold front, temperatures will cool down throughout the weekend. Saturday will be the weekend winner as conditions briefly dry out with highs in the low to mid-50s. On and off light rain showers are possible on Sunday just in time for the Ravens game. Trending drier and more seasonal early next week, with highs in the mid-40s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. Areas of fog. High near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Rain. Areas of fog. Low around 50. Light and variable wind.

Friday A chance of rain. Areas of fog. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 41.

Sunday Rain. High near 47.

Sunday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.