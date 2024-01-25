Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Foggy with showers

Rising into the 60s...
Rain will be more widespread on Thursday with afternoon highs climbing into the low-60s. Friday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid-60s with some lingering showers. Behind the cold front, temperatures will cool down throughout the weekend. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/rain-chances-increase
image.png
Posted at 2:29 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 02:29:58-05

BALTIMORE — A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for northeast Maryland until 9 AM as visibilities could be reduced to a quarter mile or less. Scattered light to moderate rain showers will linger throughout the day. Temperatures will warm near 60°. The showers combined with the rapid snowmelt may lead to isolated flooding along small streams and creeks. Friday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid-60s with some lingering showers into the morning. Behind the cold front, temperatures will cool down throughout the weekend. Saturday will be the weekend winner as conditions briefly dry out with highs in the low to mid-50s. On and off light rain showers are possible on Sunday just in time for the Ravens game. Trending drier and more seasonal early next week, with highs in the mid-40s.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. Areas of fog. High near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Rain. Areas of fog. Low around 50. Light and variable wind.
Friday A chance of rain. Areas of fog. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Friday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday Night Rain. Low around 41.
Sunday Rain. High near 47.
Sunday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018