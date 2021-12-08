Watch
Flakes Will Fly But Not Necessarily Stick

Below normal temps will continue until....
Lynette Charles
Posted at 6:28 AM, Dec 08, 2021
Light snow and rain are possible this morning into the early afternoon as a weak low pressure passes to the south today. Less than an inch is expected on grassy and non-paved surfaces. Temperatures will stay below normal today and tomorrow with highs only in the low to mid 40s. The week will end on a moderate note with clouds hovering and a slight chance for a PM shower. The better chance for showers and a thunderstorm is on Saturday. It will be warm with highs in the low 70s ahead of a cold front. In the wake of the front, drier and brighter conditions return. Highs will drop into the 50s but remain above normal.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A chance of snow between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 26. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

