First Measurable Snow For Parts Of Maryland!

Welp! Ya'll asked for it!

Low pressure along a stalled boundary brought precipitation into our area early this morning. A reinforcing cold front passed earlier and put a cold air mass in place— which allowed for snow and a brief wintry mix to fall across parts of our area. We eventually saw a transition to liquid rain by mid-morning, but not before several areas picked up measurable snowfall. Millers (Carroll County) was the biggest winner— picking up an inch of snow! Bentley Springs wasn't far behind, picking up 0.8". At our official measuring station at BWI Marshall Airport, only a trace of snow was received. If you're looking for another chance for snow, you don't have to look far— I'm watching Monday morning very closely as we could see a transition to snow on the back side of an approaching system.

