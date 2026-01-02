First Friday of the year

Good morning, happy Friday. We made it through the holiday stretch, hopefully in one piece.

Winds are close to calm for the time being, with sustained in the single digits. Gust will circle back this afternoon from the west and add to yet another breezy day. Temperatures will be a bit milder this afternoon, with the upper 30s expected. Saturday brings another chance of light snow to the region. It is not looking overly impressive, with only a few passing snow showers. Most of the activity will stay to the south of the Metro. More sun is set to arrive Sunday.

Overnight A slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 38.

Friday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 23.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.