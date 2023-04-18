Fire Weather Watch issued today

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will be more seasonal for this time of year, in the mid-60s. Clouds will gradually erode throughout the day with breezy west winds. A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect from 12 PM - 8 PM for the entire area as the risk of wildfire spread increases. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s on Wednesday with ample sunshine! Feeling more summer-like late-week with highs in the 80s. You will need to break out the rain gear once again this weekend as another disturbance brings showers to the area. There is still plenty of uncertainty regarding to the timing of this system. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Friday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.