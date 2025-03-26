Elevated fire danger threat today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today will be cooler with high temperatures in the mid-50s. It will be dry and windy, leading to the potential for rapid fire spread. Any fire that gets out of control could spread very quickly, thanks to the low humidity and dry fuels. Winds relax Thursday and Friday with temperatures rising back into the low to mid-60s. The 70s return this weekend with the chance of scattered showers on Sunday and into early next week. Cooling down on Tuesday with drier conditions.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind increasing to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 62.