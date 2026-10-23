Finding new ways to say sunny and dry

Good morning. Happy Friday!
Much of the same for this morning and afternoon. We are looking at another day of dry and clear skies. Winds will be elevated for the next day or so before we catch a break. Conditions stay cool into the weekend, with even a little dip for Saturday afternoon. Highs look to range in the upper 50s and 60s for the next week with our only noticeable change overnight into Sunday. Rain eventually does circle back to our forecast. By middle to late week we will see some spotty chances for showers return.
Overnight
Clear, with a low around 44.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night
Patchy fog after 1am. Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Saturday
Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night
Patchy fog after 11pm. Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday
Patchy fog before 9am. Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 39.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 48.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 67.