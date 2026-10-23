Finding new ways to say sunny and dry

Good morning. Happy Friday!

Much of the same for this morning and afternoon. We are looking at another day of dry and clear skies. Winds will be elevated for the next day or so before we catch a break. Conditions stay cool into the weekend, with even a little dip for Saturday afternoon. Highs look to range in the upper 50s and 60s for the next week with our only noticeable change overnight into Sunday. Rain eventually does circle back to our forecast. By middle to late week we will see some spotty chances for showers return.

Overnight

Clear, with a low around 44.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night

Patchy fog after 1am. Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday

Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night

Patchy fog after 11pm. Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday

Patchy fog before 9am. Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 39.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67.