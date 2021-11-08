Finally Some Milder Temps... But For How Long...

WMAR

Finally!!!

We have finally recorded an unseasonably warm afternoon this month. The seasonal average for today is 60° and temperatures climbed 10°+ above that number. The good news — we still have several unseasonably warm afternoons coming down the pipeline. A relatively weak cold front will slide through the area Wednesday and bring a few clouds and a stray early morning sprinkle, but the day will overall be dry and sunny as high pressure builds in behind the front.

A secondary cold front, which will be stronger, approaches the area on Friday bringing a few showers in Thursday night and will keep us damp through Friday. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s through next Monday.

#staytuned