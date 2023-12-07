Few flurries possible

BALTIMORE — A very cold start to the day with below freezing temperatures, in the 20s for most. A few flurries are possible northeast of the metro near the state line mid/late-morning. Today will be less breezy with plentiful clouds and highs in the mid-40s. Bouncing back into the 50s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise even higher into the upper-50s and low-60s this weekend. Saturday will be dry, while a healthy dose of rain and gusty winds is expected on Sunday. There is even the potential for a rumble of thunder as the cold front works through. Drying out early next week with temperatures returning back to seasonal levels.

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday A slight chance of flurries and raindrops across northeastern Maryland. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Rain likely. High near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night Showers likely,Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.