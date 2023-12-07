Few flurries possible

Watch Now
Winds relax tonight and skies will clear, helping temperatures plummet into the 20s, making for a cold start to Thursday. Less breezy on Thursday with below normal temperatures. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/morning-raindrops-and-flurries
Posted at 2:27 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 02:27:47-05

BALTIMORE — A very cold start to the day with below freezing temperatures, in the 20s for most. A few flurries are possible northeast of the metro near the state line mid/late-morning. Today will be less breezy with plentiful clouds and highs in the mid-40s. Bouncing back into the 50s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise even higher into the upper-50s and low-60s this weekend. Saturday will be dry, while a healthy dose of rain and gusty winds is expected on Sunday. There is even the potential for a rumble of thunder as the cold front works through. Drying out early next week with temperatures returning back to seasonal levels.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday A slight chance of flurries and raindrops across northeastern Maryland. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday Rain likely. High near 64. Breezy.
Sunday Night Showers likely,Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

