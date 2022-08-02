Feeling warmer today

BALTIMORE — Off to a warm and muggy start this morning. A mixture of sunshine and clouds are in store for today with slightly warmer temperatures, in the lower-90s. There will be a brief dip in humidity Wednesday, but southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s-Thursday. It will feel like the triple digits on Thursday and Friday! A disturbance impacts the region on Friday, bringing the next round of showers and storms late-afternoon through the evening hours. The chance for showers and storms lingers into the weekend with high temperatures in the 90s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.