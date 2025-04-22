Feeling warmer on Earth Day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Broken clouds with temperatures trending warmer today! Highs will range in the upper-70s and low-80s this afternoon with lighter winds! Warm with more sunshine mid-week, before temperatures slightly drop into the mid-70s on Friday. A cold front swings through on Saturday and sparks widespread rain across the area with highs in the mid-70s. Drier skies on Sunday with cooler temperatures, in the upper-60s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light north wind.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.