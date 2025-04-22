Watch Now
Feeling warmer on Earth Day!

Mild temps throughout the week...
There is a chance of showers developing later this afternoon and throughout the evening as an area of low pressure impacts the region. Temperatures will rise to seasonal levels in the upper-60s, with breezy southeast wind gusts ofabout 25-30 mph at times. Temperatures overnight settle into the 60s with with showers passing through. Drier skies and warmer temperatures on Tuesday, with highs in the low-80s.
BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Broken clouds with temperatures trending warmer today! Highs will range in the upper-70s and low-80s this afternoon with lighter winds! Warm with more sunshine mid-week, before temperatures slightly drop into the mid-70s on Friday. A cold front swings through on Saturday and sparks widespread rain across the area with highs in the mid-70s. Drier skies on Sunday with cooler temperatures, in the upper-60s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light north wind.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

