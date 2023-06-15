Feeling warmer

BALTIMORE — Expect more sunshine today and it will, feel warmer with highs in the mid-80s. There is a chance for some showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms on Friday, especially during the afternoon and early-evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as a strong thunderstorm with gusty winds and larger-sized hail can't be ruled out. Warming up even more for Father's Day weekend with highs in the mid to upper-80s! A few sprinkles are possible late-day Saturday, but the bulk of the day will be dry. Temperatures on Father's Day approach 90° with tons of sunshine! Wet weather arrives early next week with a decent dose of rain and possible thunderstorms through Wednesday. Temperatures will trend cooler through the middle of the week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Juneteenth A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.