Feeling very hot and humid this week

BALTIMORE — Another hot and humid day with temperatures in the low-90s. Drier conditions are in store for today with increasing sunshine. The heat and humidity will increase Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits Wednesday and Thursday. Heat advisories may be issued for Thursday. A disturbance brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, mainly east of I-95. Staying hot and humid through the end of the week and into the weekend.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 8 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.