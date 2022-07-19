Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Feeling very hot and humid this week

Triple digit heat index values expected mid-week...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete's Monday forecast
Posted at 3:33 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 05:23:27-04

BALTIMORE — Another hot and humid day with temperatures in the low-90s. Drier conditions are in store for today with increasing sunshine. The heat and humidity will increase Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits Wednesday and Thursday. Heat advisories may be issued for Thursday. A disturbance brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, mainly east of I-95. Staying hot and humid through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 8 mph.
Thursday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018